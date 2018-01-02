“He’s my rock and my best friend,” Shannon, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “We’re together 24 hours a day.”

“I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything. We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store,” says Shannon, who is mom to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23.

“I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she shares.

Although Shannon is happily in love, the past few years has been an emotional time for the mother of four.

In 2014, her family’s TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was abruptly canceled after she was accused of dating a man who had been convicted of molesting her oldest daughter Anna, an allegation she strenuously denied.

Later, when she split from her on-again, off-again beau Matt "Sugar Bear" Thompson, Alana's father, after a stint on Marriage Boot Camp in 2016, Shannon accused him of physical abuse. Thompson, who married Jennifer Lamb earlier this year, denies the allegations.

According to Shannon, Alana and Pumpkin were initially skeptical of their mother’s new romance.