Mama June Shannon is very proud of her slimmed-down figure — and isn’t listening to the negative commentary from critics.

On Friday’s evening’s upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star, who has gone from 460 lbs. to a size 4, goes on a date with a man who criticizes her weight loss in a very specific region on her body.

“Can I help you?” Shannon, 37, asks her date when she catches him staring at her chest area in the Entertainment Tonight clip.

“Yeah, I was just looking,” he confesses. “You caught me in a look. You look good. You looked really great in that ice cream store.”

Although Shannon is happy with her bodily progress, she’s taken aback by his response. “I don’t look great now?” she inquires.

“You look like you lost a pound or two, I would say since last I saw you,” he says. “In the upper area I would say. Yeah, the upper area.”

Clearly, Shannon is not pleased with his answer, and won’t tolerate his criticism of her progress.

“Oh, you only liked me because I had fake boobs in then?” she says. “You sound like you’re a little disappointed because I lost weight.”

In an attempt to defend himself, her date says, “I don’t want to spoil it for ya, but guys like breasts, okay?” before trying to apologize with, “It’s a joke. It’s just a joke. Sorry.”

But the reality star has “worked very hard” and wants a man who appreciates the body that she has — not the body he hopes for.

“You know what? I’ve had enough of this s—,” she says. “I’ve worked very hard to where I’m at. I’ve lost a lot of weight and I’m very proud of what I’ve done. I mean, I want you to get to know me for me, not my boobs. There’s more to me than that.”

Despite her date’s attempt to explain that he “really likes curvy women,” she fires back: “I like a big d—, but I don’t say, ‘You got a big d—?’ ”

“Arrogant bitches like you make us women who have stigmas in our head that y’all men want us to look a certain way — you’re one of those men. And I’m sure there’s going to be a guy who would love all this curves,” Shannon says as she grabs her things and leaves her date sitting alone at the table. “And sorry you wasn’t able to even touch it.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WE tv.