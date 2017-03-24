Crunch Time! Mama June Shannon Learns If She’s Dropped Enough Lbs. to Hit Her Surgery Goal Weight

The scale doesn’t lie!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday night’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon goes to the doctor’s office with her manager, Gina, where she must step on the scale and get weighed.

After Mama June takes a few deep breaths and hops on the scale, the medical assistant, Brenda, takes a mental note and leaves the office to inform plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D. to further discuss the figure with her.

“What was it?” Gina inquires about what the scale revealed of the reality star’s weight.

But even 37-year-old Mama June, who has gone from 460 lbs. to a size 4 (viewers have yet to see the final results of her new fitness regimen and cosmetic surgeries), doesn’t know. “I don’t know. I can’t see that far,” she admits.

“I hope it’s okay, June,” Gina tells her. “It didn’t seem like it was when she said that.”

If Mama June doesn’t hit her goal weight, she wont be able to undergo further surgery.

Enter Dr. Kolder. “Alright, we have a few things to talk about,” he says, mentioning her weight, labs and a mammogram.

Thankfully, her labs and mammogram results are “great,” but her weight is something that’s “been a problem the whole time.”

“When we talk about doing this type of surgery, we want you within kind of your ideal body weight,” he explains to her.

So, did she hit her goal weight, or did her late-night sweet treats and unhealthy snacks finally catch up to her?

“We weighed you today,” he says, taking a long pause to reveal her weight. “Your weight was 193.”

After revealing the new number, Mama June, Gina and Dr. Kolder definitely don’t look pleased.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on We tv.