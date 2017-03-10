Mama June Shannon Jumps on the Scale — and Is ‘Too Nervous to Even Look’ at the Number

Mama June Shannon has been diligently committed to her workouts — and now it’s time to finally see the progress that she’s made.

In a clip from Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star continues to exercise with her trainer, Kenya Crooks, in preparation for her ex-husband Sugar Bear’s upcoming wedding.

“We’re back at it again,” Crooks says in the clip. “We’re building momentum.”

And Shannon couldn’t agree more. “No more messing around,” she says. “It’s time to get to work, baby.”

Instead of tracking her weight loss weekly, Crooks chooses to not weigh Shannon for eight weeks so that she will see the “amazing results” at the wrap of the two-month period.

In the clip, a dramatically slimmed-down Shannon — who is back to eating “real” and healthy food — is seen running, weight-lifting and lunging.

“I’ve never felt this good before,” Shannon admits about the healthy lifestyle she’s now living. “Eating healthy gives me a lot more energy, which makes me work out harder and makes me lose the weight faster.”

At the end of the eight weeks, her trainer tells Shannon that she’s “put in the work” and the time has come to “see the results.”

With Crooks by her side, the From Not to Hot star jumps on the scale in her kitchen — but is extremely “nervous” about the results she’s about to witness.

“Oh my God, I am too nervous to even look at this scale!” Shannon exclaims in the clip. “Please let me make it under 220.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.