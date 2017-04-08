Mama June Shannon Is Hospitalized After Waking Up in ‘Excruciating’ Pain — a Day After Burning Her Old Clothes

Mama June Shannon is ready for the next chapter in her life — but it isn’t coming without complications.

On Friday evening’s finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, slimmed-down Shannon, 37, attends her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his bride Jennifer Lamb’s wedding in her red-hot revenge dress. Following the wedding, the reality star goes into the woods with her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and family friend Big Mike to say goodbye to her past.

With a fire ablaze, the From Not to Hot star explains to Big Mike and her daughters that she is ridding of her old, unhealthy lifestyle — one piece of clothing at a time.

“I want to change a new leaf in my life. It’s time to let go of the old and come in with the new. I’ve been through so much — like ups and downs, not getting the surgery, going back to get the surgery,” she tells them.

She continues: “Now, I know what my self worth is and I know I shouldn’t be doing it for a guy. I need to do it for me. So I came to realize that I need to get rid of everything that reminds me of the old person and not keep anything and just become new.”

“This is a shirt that is a 4x and look, I can fit half of me in this,” she tells the group before tossing the shirt in the fire. “We say goodbye to this.”

“Goodbye old June,” Big Mike says as he throws another shirt on the flames.

“It felt really, really good to burn my clothes from the past because if you keep looking back, you’ll never move forward,” she tells viewers.

But the day after saying goodbye to her overweight past, she finds herself in “excruciating” pain.

“Pumpkin, Alana, come here!” she yells to her daughters at home. “My stomach, like I can’t even get up.”

Shannon, who is bent over on a bed, explains to her daughters that her doctor told her that she needs to go to the hospital and get a CAT scan and tests done because “worse case scenario, it could be a blood clot or a leakage in the sleeve.”

Shannon tells her daughters that she believes it’s an “internal” problem and that she can’t get up.

“I’m going to pass out,” Shannon says hunched over.

Immediately, Pumpkin calls the family’s bodyguard, Luke, who rushes to their home.

“The pain, it’s like oh my God it’s excruciating,” she tells Luke, who encourages her to breathe.

“It’s just like it was last night. I can’t even get up,” says Shannon.

Pumpkin and Luke tell Shannon that if she can’t get up, they’re going to call an ambulance to take her to the hospital, but she resists.

“This pain I’ve never felt in my whole damn life,” Shannon admits. “Something’s really wrong.”

Luke extends an arm to help lift her up off the bed, but she tells him she can’t “go straight up” and that she feels like she’s “going to pass out.”

“We’re going to call an ambulance,” says Luke.

“Oh my god, mama!” yells Honey Boo Boo. “This is not good at all.”

Although the episode ends with the sound of sirens, a trailer for next week’s special episode of From Not to Hot reveals that Shannon is taken to the emergency room.

Viewers see her lying on a hospital bed with gauzes wrapped around her arms and a doctor telling her, “June, we have your test results, but they’re not what we thought.”

A special episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on We tv.