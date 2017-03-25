Mama June Shannon is throwing in the towel — and throwing out the dress.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June, 37, undergoes surgery and gets her breasts done.

But after going under the knife and living through the recovery process from the extremely intense surgery, she wants to back out of completing her last surgery.

Meeting with her manager, Gina, following the surgery, Mama June admits to her that she doesn’t think she can do the final procedure.

“I don’t even know if I want to do the next surgery,” she admits to Gina at lunch. “I’m in a lot of pain.”

Although Gina attempts to convince her to follow through with the last surgery — which will target her “turkey neck and bat wings” — Mama June can’t be convinced: “These surgeries are a lot more invasive and recovery time is more than that. I mean, I’ve been here three weeks now. The next surgery, I’ll be here a month.”

Despite just having one last surgery to undergo, she tells her manager, “I don’t have to do s—. I am a human being.”

Upon hearing Mama June’s push back, Gina threatens to quit, but Mama June saves her the energy: “You don’t have to quit. I can just fire your ass.”

“Then fire me! You better fire me right now then,” Gina responds.

And Mama June proves to her that she’s a woman of her word:”Okay fine! You are f—ing fired!”

Upon arriving home three weeks later, Mama June is greeted by her two daughters — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon — who have her size 4, red-hot revenge dress, which she is supposed to wear to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding, waiting for her in the kitchen.

“We got a surprise for you! Are you ready for this?” Lauryn says as she places the red dress over the top of her mother’s clothes.

Unfortunately, Mama June isn’t pleased. “Really? I could care less about the dress,” she says. “I could care less about this wedding. I’m just going to bed.”

In the days that follow since arriving home, Mama June’s pain and negative attitude envelop her, so much so that she doesn’t leave her room and rejects all of her calls.

“I’m over it! I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding,” says Mama June. “I don’t care about the photo shoot. Any of it. I’m done.”

But she doesn’t stop there! While taking out the trash days later, Lauryn discovers Mama June’s revenge dress — in the garbage bin.

“What the f—?” Lauryn says upon finding the floor-length gown. “Mama, what have you done?”

Lauryn then proceeds to save the dress from the trash and takes it inside, where she informs younger sister Alana about the discovery.

“Alana! Look what I found in the trash can,” she says, showcasing the dress. “Dude, we have to do something about this. She’s giving up on everything.”

But Lauryn has an idea that can get her mother motivated.

“What do you think we should do?” Alana asks.

“Alana, I may have an idea,” Lauryn responds.

What could it be?!

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on We tv.