Mama June Shannon Admits 'I've Gained a Few Pounds' After Dropping 300 Lbs. in From Not to Hot

Mama June Shannon is back!

A trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: From Hot to Not dropped Tuesday, showing the reality star struggling to maintain her weight after dropping 300 lbs last year.

“I’ve gained a few pounds,” she admits in the clip.

But Shannon has a newfound motivation to once again shed the extra weight: She’s getting back into the pageant world, alongside daughter Alana (Honey Boo Boo).

“I’m here to put a crown on your head,” a pageant consultant tells Shannon.

Together, Shannon and Alana work to get back into pageant shape — complete with spray tans, waxes and gown fittings.

Later in the trailer, Shannon also appears to propose to her boyfriend, Geno.

“Geno can be the father-figure of Alana and Pumpkin,” Shannon says.

And as her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, gets ready to marry her fiancé, Josh, Shannon hints that she was to turn the ceremony into a double-wedding.

“I want to marry you right here,” Shannon says as she’s getting ready for Pumpkin’s wedding.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season 2 premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.