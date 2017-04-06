'Her Roots Are Showing': Mama June Shannon Meets Scathing Criticism from Estranged Mother at Sugar Bear's Wedding

Mama June Shannon has conquered her incredible weight loss goal — but she still has one final challenge ahead of her.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star gears up to attend her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson‘s wedding to Jennifer Lamb.

Wearing her red-hot revenge dress, Shannon, 37, makes her way towards the intimate, backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia.

“Now that I’ve said goodbye to Sugar Bear, I can focus on finding my own true love,” she says. “I know I’m never going to go back to the old June — I’m a better person. This is a new June: new transformation, new birth. People that haven’t seen me are going to be shocked.”

As she emerges inside the wedding tent, the room is filled with shocked gasps as the attendees get their first glimpse at Shannon’s new size 4 figure.

“I can’t believe that’s June!” whispers one guest.

“She looks so different!” adds another.

But lo and behold, Shannon doesn’t know that her ex’s wife-to-be has invited a certain trio that Shannon won’t be excited to see.

“I think everybody here is shocked to see Mama because nobody’s seen her since she was over 400 lbs.,” says Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin,” 17. “But Mama’s going to flip a lid when she sees the people that Jennifer invited.”

Suddenly, Shannon realizes that her estranged mother Sandy and two other relatives are sitting amongst the guests.

“Whoa. Hold the f— up,” she says. “I’m trying to figure out what the hell my mama is doing here!”

“Lord, I wouldn’t have done that to my body if it’d been me,” whispers Sandy. “She needs to do something with her hair. Her roots are showing.”

Shannon takes a seat on the other side of the aisle alongside Pumpkin and her trainer Kenya Crooks.

“I wonder if that’s the new boyfriend?” says Sandy, while Shannon turns to Pumpkin and demands to know why her mother was invited.

Pumpkin says she doesn’t know, Shannon then explains the awkward situation to Crooks.

“That’s my mama over there and my sister-in-law and my niece,” she says.

“So that’s your family right there?” he says. “Your family came to your ex’s [wedding]?”

“I haven’t talked to my mom in three years,” fumes Shannon. “Who the hell invites my mother to their wedding? Jennifer knows I don’t have anything to do with that side of my family anymore, so she’s just playing head games.”

But Sandy isn’t concerned.

“She don’t give us the time of day, so I ain’t worried about her,” she says. “I’m here for Sugar Bear and Jennifer, not for her.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.