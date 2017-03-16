Mama June's Estranged Daughter 'Chickadee' Slams Weight Loss Journey: 'She Did It to Be More Famous'

Not everyone is happy with the reasons behind Mama June Shannon‘s new reality show.

In a new interview, the 37-year-old reality star’s estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell opened up about seeing her mother go through a drastic weight loss transformation on WEtv’s new series Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“I think she did it just to be more famous,” Cardwell told E! News. “I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

“I think mama did get herself out there to get another show,” the 22-year-old continued. “That’s my opinion on that. I don’t think she did it or anything for herself. If she would have done it for herself, she would have tried to lose the weight a long time ago.”

Cardwell went on to admit that she hasn’t been in contact with her mother nor her younger sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 11, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 20.

“None of them have called me, texted me or anything like that,” the mother of two said. “I can give two craps about them. They don’t give two craps about me, so why give two craps about them? I mean, yeah, I care about them, they are my sisters … I may not love them like I am supposed to, but I mean, hell, they don’t love me or care about me like they are supposed to.”

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star added that she hasn’t spoken to her mother since the week before Christmas due to money issues between the two.

“I’ve done told her this. I’ve text her month ago,” Cardwell says of Mama June allegedly owing her close to “half a million dollars” from past filming. “She claims that she cares and misses Kaitlyn but she can’t even check up on her and call her and see how she’s doing.”

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

Though Mama June’s new reality show includes daughters Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin, you won’t be seeing Cardwell on the series — but she does miss filming a reality show.

“I miss being on film, miss being on TV,” she said. “I miss it for the money and I miss it for, you know, getting out there — for people just to see my story and stuff like that.”

“Everybody wants me to get my own show anyways regardless of getting anything done,” Cardwell added. “I doubt it’s going to happen, but it would be nice. Lots [of people have] been asking me about getting my own show with my kids again. [They] tell me that they would watch the show just for me and kids.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.