Slimmed-Down Mama June Shannon Gets Ditched on a First Date in From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

Mama June Shannon‘s body isn’t the only thing about her life she’s changing!

In an exclusive sneak peek at her new series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four undergoes weight loss surgery and begins working out for the sake of her health.

But there’s one other area in her life that her family also wants her to switch up — the romance department. “You really do need to get back into the swing of things,” Mama June, 37, is told in the supertease. “Alana’s got a boyfriend.”

“I’m changing my body and my love life,” Mama June says. “I’m going on a date.”

While at least two of Mama June’s first dates — including time spent with a single “redneck” — appear to go smoothly, one doesn’t work out so well.

“Where are you going?” a producer asks one of Mama June’s dates,who is seen walking out of the restaurant and motions for the cameras to stop filming. “Are you leaving her?”

Alone in the restaurant with the film crew, Mama June questions, “What the f—? Who leaves?”

Throughout the course of seven one-hour episodes, Mama June will undergo a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, but not without some resistance along the way. At one point during the season, the reality star’s trainer cleans out her kitchen, which is filled with “sabotaging” foods, including ice cream and candy.

“What’s the point in all of this?” Mama June asks about her ongoing bodily transformation. “It’s time to give up.”

Although the weight loss journey is difficult, Mama June pushes herself to exercise and get healthy.

“This surgery is the scariest thing I’ve ever done, but I mean, there is a skinnier person inside of me,” she says.

She adds, “I know within time, carrying weight around, I could die.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.