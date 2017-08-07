There’s another Shannon on the way!
Mama June Shannon‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with her first child.
“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin, says in a video posted on WE tv’s website. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”
Pumpkin, who is engaged Joshua Efird, revealed that she doesn’t know the gender of her baby just yet — but if she had to bet, her money would be on pink.
“Because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she says. “Can you imagine another little f—ing me running around? You guys are going to be f—ed!”
The mom-to-be admits she’s not exactly looking forward to being in the delivery room.
“My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freakin’ watermelon,” she says. “So imagine pushing a watermelon out of your vagina. No. It’s not okay. I wish I could have this child right now.”
“I hate being pregnant, but you gotta do what you gotta do. I mean, I wish you could just be pregnant for 30 days and then give birth, you know what I’m saying? But instead, it’s f—ing nine long, horrific, hot f—ing days … months. Whatever.”
“She will be an all right grandma,” she says. “I mean she can’t really see, but she’ll do good.”