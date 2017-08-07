There’s another Shannon on the way!

Mama June Shannon‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with her first child.

“I’m really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I’m going to have to face,” Pumpkin, says in a video posted on WE tv’s website. “I’m really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

Pumpkin, who is engaged Joshua Efird, revealed that she doesn’t know the gender of her baby just yet — but if she had to bet, her money would be on pink.

“Because of all the girls in our family, I’m probably having a girl,” she says. “Can you imagine another little f—ing me running around? You guys are going to be f—ed!”

The mom-to-be admits she’s not exactly looking forward to being in the delivery room.

“My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freakin’ watermelon,” she says. “So imagine pushing a watermelon out of your vagina. No. It’s not okay. I wish I could have this child right now.”

“I hate being pregnant, but you gotta do what you gotta do. I mean, I wish you could just be pregnant for 30 days and then give birth, you know what I’m saying? But instead, it’s f—ing nine long, horrific, hot f—ing days … months. Whatever.”

As for how Mama June will handle another grandchild, Pumpkin says she’s be just fine.

“She will be an all right grandma,” she says. “I mean she can’t really see, but she’ll do good.”