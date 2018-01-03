Mama June Shannon says Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s relationship with their daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is practically “non-existent” — and it’s on him to change that dynamic.

Alana, 12, tells PEOPLE Now during a sit-down with her mom that she’ll receive a call from her father approximately once a month, if not less.

“He calls me every once in a while,” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star explains. “He doesn’t really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he’s supposed to be my father and I think if he’s my father, you should call me more.”

Shannon — who is featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE — adds that WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot — which returns for a second season on Jan. 12 — highlights the abuse that Thompson has put their family through for years. (After a stint on Marriage Boot Camp in 2016, Shannon accused him of physical abuse. Thompson, who married Jennifer Lamb earlier this year, denies the allegations.)

The 38-year-old reality star, who dropped 300 lbs. last year, says that it’s up to Thompson to prove to his daughter that he can be a good parent.

“There’s so much hurt from the past that has brought us to where we’re at today, so honestly for me, he’s got to show her — not me — that he wants to step up and be a father and that he wants to do what he needs to do.”

Now, Shannon has a new man in her life, which she details to PEOPLE in the latest issue.

“It’s actually this person came into my life when we actually needed it, where the girls and me had lost hope in men, period,” she explains to PEOPLE Now. “Seriously, I had been single for quite a while and I honestly wasn’t looking for anything and he wasn’t either. The truth is, he didn’t even know who Honey Boo Boo was or Mama June — his kids did, but he doesn’t watch reality TV, I guess he lives underneath a rock. And I love it.”

Shannon — who is also mom to Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23 — says she’s happy for the first time in over 15 years, and Alana says she may even consider marriage for the first time thanks to her new beau.

“She wouldn’t be like, ‘Marry me,’ but if he did get down on one knee, she would say yes,” Alana reveals.

She adds, “I don’t think Mama’s ever smiled this much.”

But when it comes to having more kids, Shannon declares, much to Alana’s dismay: “This pay pen is closed.”

“Hell no,” she says to having more little ones. “There’s eight between us, so negative.”