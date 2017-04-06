He's Body-Shaming Honey Boo Boo?! Mama June Says Fans Will Be 'Shocked' by the 'Real' Sugar Bear

It’s no secret that Mama June Shannon and her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson aren’t on the best of terms — but according to her, fans haven’t even seen the half of it.

PEOPLE Now caught up with Shannon ahead of Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot finale, and the reality star dished on the drama that went down at her ex’s wedding when his wife Jennifer Lamb invited Shannon’s estranged mother. (Watch the full frosty encounter here!)

“You have to love people from a distance sometimes, and when the [fame] came about, she totally changed,” says Shannon, 37, of her mother Sandy. “She was not supportive. She wanted to sell crazy stories and wanted to start trouble.”

“They love the drama, so hey, let them stay with the drama with Sugar Bear and Jennifer,” she adds. “I can stay out of it and be myself!”

And despite Lamb’s attempts to sabotage Shannon’s daughters’ diets with sweet treats, Shannon insists “Jennifer and Sugar Bear have nothing to do with my kids.”

“Y’all are seeing how Sugar Bear really is,” she says. “As this season ends, y’all will be able to see more. Then we’re also doing a special where y’all will see the actual real side of Sugar Bear. The world is going to be shocked.”

According to Shannon, Thompson also doesn’t have a strong relationship with the daughter the two share, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“He chooses not to be a part of Alana’s life,” she says. “And that’s on him, not me.”

And Alana, 11, would have to agree: During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star opened up about her “nonexistent” relationship with her father.

“He calls me every once in a blue moon, so if there’s a blue moon outside, he’s going to call me,” she said.

“The other day we were on the phone … and he was like, ‘I need to cut my grass,’ ” she recalled. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll come do it, but I’m going to need a ride mower,’ and he said, ‘You’re gonna need a push mower, ’cause it wouldn’t hurt…’ ”

“[He said] ‘It wouldn’t hurt if you lose weight,’ ” Shannon interjected. “And I think that was the most ignorant thing that he could ever have told anybody. I would never say that.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Alana said she was “more mad of the point that he said [that].”

“I didn’t get this shape from not eating,” she said. “The other day, I was talking to him again and he said it again.”

“I mean, it pissed me off, I’m not gonna lie,” confessed Shannon. “I don’t want to talk about this. It makes me ill every time I talk about him.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.