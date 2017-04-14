Mama June Rushes to Get Alana Safely Out of the Building After Sugar Bear Snaps: ‘Get Her Out of Here Now!’

Mama June Shannon is not taking any chances when it comes to her ex-husband’s anger issues on Friday’s reunion special of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Following her drastic weight loss journey, the slimmed-down reality star, who went from a size 18 to a size 4, prepares to sit down with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (the father of her 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson), and his new bride, Jennifer Lamb, to discuss the hit series, but things don’t go smoothly.

In the exclusive clip, Lamb tries to calm Sugar Bear down after he get into a screaming match with one of Mama June’s 17-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin Shannon.” (See that clip here.)

“You know the truth,” Lamb tells her husband. “You have the texts. You have the messages. You know what happened. She knows what happened. She knows you where there every weekend in that child’s life.”

“Calm down. She’s not worth it,” she continues. “Remember what I told you, she’s not worth it, Mike. When you throw down and pitch a fit like this, it looks all good on her. You can’t let her get to you. It just showed that she was right that you got this anger issue and you can’t control it.”

Somewhere else on set, Lauryn is visibly shaken up after the confrontation.

“Get Alana out of the f—— building. Now!” Lauryn says to the camera crew.

“We have to get Alana out of here, because he’s going to come back out here and go for her,” adds Mama June.

The crew try to reassure the 37-year-old that Alana is safe and Sugar Bear won’t be able to get to her without security stepping in.