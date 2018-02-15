[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiF0vkfs-D8&w=640&h=390]

Mama June Shannon is battling the reality that she could go completely blind.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Friday evening’s episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not, the reality star is rushed to the emergency room by her boyfriend Geno and daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson after waking up without vision in both of her eyes. “I can’t see anything!” she told Geno at the end of last week’s episode.

While on the way to the hospital, Mama June, 38, asks,”What if they have to operate?”

“This is my good eye. If I lose total sight in [my left] eye, I’ll be blind,” she adds. “He could tell me there’s nothing he can do.”

Four years ago, Mama June says that she went totally blind in her right eye. In order to explain what her vision is like now, she tells Honey Boo Boo to put one hand over her right eye to completely cover it and another over the middle of her left eye.

“I can see barely,” Honey Boo Boo says, to which Mama June responds, “See, it’s hard!”

WE tv

“I wish Pumpkin was here,” Mama June continues of her pregnant daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. “She could understand because she had eye problems at one time and had to have eye surgery.”

Geno brings up to Mama June that if she and Pumpkin hadn’t gotten into a fight, which is likely a reference to the screaming match they had over Pumpkin’s Joshua “Josh” Efird moving in as seen on last week’s episode, that she would be there with them.

Later, Mama June expresses her concern she’ll never get to see Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin or Geno again if she completely loses her vision.

“I may not even be able to see Pumpkin’s baby,” she says. “I’m really scared.”

Despite the stress, Honey Boo Boo points out, “They’re building a water park!”

This prompts Geno to tell her to stay “focused” at a time like this. But in true Honey Boo Boo fashion she responds, “Focused? You said, ‘Positive.’ What’s more positive than a water park?”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.