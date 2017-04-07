Mama June Reveals What She's Looking for in a Man — and Whether She Would Consider a Dating Show

She’s a new woman — but is she ready for a new man?

PEOPLE Now caught up with Mama June Shannon ahead of Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot finale, and the reality star opened up about whether she’s ready to find love now that she’s conquered her weight loss goals.

While she doesn’t have anyone on the radar just yet, the 37-year-old reality star isn’t ruling out any options.

“I would put it this way: Whenever it comes into my life, I’ll know,” she said. “I definitely want that person to be my best friend, my partner in crime, someone who’s going to love my children and love me — someone that’s going to be there and have my back just like I’ll have their back, someone who I don’t have to worry about cheating or doing this or doing that.”

But she certainly won’t be rushing into anything.

“I want something I’m going to be able to take really slow,” she said. “Right now, I’m just concentrating on myself and my kids, and that’s it.”

And while her 11-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has said she wants her mother to find a man who has kids, Shannon isn’t too concerned about that particular aspect.

“They can have kids or not have kids. It doesn’t honestly matter,” she said. “But if you have kids, yeah, it helps … they understand.”

Plus, she would make a pretty great stepmom, she says.

“I’m pretty cool with my kids and pretty close with my kids, so why wouldn’t I be that way with stepkids?” she said.

So, would she ever consider joining a dating show — perhaps The Bachelor, or something similar?

Probably not.

“That was a thing in our show that we were going to do. Our first idea for a show was Marrying Mama June,” she revealed. “I decided that you can’t do that. I feel like you can’t fall in love and [get to know] someone in just a couple of months.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.