Sugar Bear Explodes During Tense Mama June Reunion — as His New Wife Admits She's Never 'Seen Him Act That Way'

Tensions were high and things got explosive on the reunion of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

On Friday’s special The Confrontation episode, slimmed-down Mama June Shannon came face-to-face with her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new bride, Jennifer Lamb, for the first time since their wedding.

Although the conversation between the trio, which was moderated by Judge Lynn Toler, was calm initially, it quickly took a downward spiral, and ended in Sugar Bear storming off set.

After speaking with Judge Toler separately, 37-year-old Mama June was joined by Sugar Bear and Jennifer on the opposite couch for the sit-down discussion about the former couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Sugar Bear, who alleged that Mama June doesn’t allow him to see Honey Boo Boo as often as he would like, said that he wanted to “be able to see Alana more than I do.”

But Mama June claimed that Sugar Bear had only spoken with Honey Boo Boo once since the wedding, which Sugar Bear denied.

After telling the group that he hadn’t seen Honey Boo Boo during the reunion special, Judge Toler questioned why he didn’t have a crew member bring his daughter to him when they had been there for hours.

“He doesn’t even know his own child,” Mama June said.

After going back and forth with he said, she said, Mama June pleaded with Sugar Bear to tell the truth: “Sugar Bear please, for once be honest with you.”

Let the explosion begin!

“I got a lawyer on the case. You’re going to get the paperwork,” Sugar Bear said with a pointed finger. “That’s all I got to f—ing say. I’m done.”

Sugar Bear then proceeded to storm off the set, hit a wall and engaged in a screaming match with Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, which ended with him ripping his shirt off.

To help calm things down, a producer told Sugar Bear to “take a break” in a separate room, where Jennifer joined him and consoled him.

“Calm down. She’s not worth it,” Jennifer said while holding him. “Remember what I told you, she’s not worth it, Mike. When you throw down and pitch a fit like this, it looks all good on her. You can’t let her get to you. It just showed that she was right that you got this anger issue and you can’t control it.”

As he cooled off, Sugar Bear broke down and cried: “Everybody’s making me look bad.”

To continue the discussion, Jennifer then joined Judge Toler on the couch solo where she admitted “I’ve never seen Mike like this.”

“Never,” Jennifer admitted. “Not a hint of it.”

But was she scared by his explosive episode? “No,” said Jennifer — but she did acknowledge that some of Mama June’s stories about his anger could be true.

Jennifer was also not concerned about the welfare of her son, Joseph, and him being around Sugar Bear: “My child will break him in two” she said of her six-foot son, and added, “Joseph won’t take no s— like that.”

“I’ll be okay,” she told Judge Toler.

As Sugar Bear remained in a room off-stage, Mama June, who requested that Honey Boo Boo be taken home by one of the crew members, joined Jennifer back on the couches.

“He was not like that, I’m telling you Jennifer, he was not like that when I first met him,” Mama June told Sugar Bear’s new bride. “He did not start being like that until about a year-and-a-half after I met him, two years. And then he just turned. I mean, he just flipped the script.”

“He hasn’t done anything like that,” a surprised Jennifer said. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen him act that way.”

“I hope you never see that again,” Mama June told her. “I hope that he’s never like that with you.”

Though Jennifer admitted that she would have her radar up in regards to Sugar Bear’s temper moving forward, she still wanted to work out a plan for him to be able to see Honey Boo Boo. “What can I do do to help get visitation back?” she asked Mama June.

“That’s what I’m saying. He won’t tell you the reason why he’s not coming up there no more. The reason why is because Alana told him crying, ‘I don’t want you around because you’re not paying attention to me. I want you to try to be a father,’ ” Mama June explained to Jennifer as to why Sugar Bear hadn’t seen his adolescent daughter.

With one final question left, Mama June asked for clarification on the paperwork that Sugar Bear referenced during his blow-up.

“He is doing the legitimation for Alana to go to court to get visitation,” Jennifer explained of him doing the paperwork to be legitimized in the state of Georgia to get visitation.

Although the reunion came to an end, we suspect the drama definitely continued off-camera.

“Games on, gloves off. You wanna play?” Mama June told Jennifer. “Let’s play this.”