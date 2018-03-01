See Mama June Channel Marilyn Monroe as She Recreates One of the Actress's Iconic Movie Roles

Mama June Shannon is getting her Marilyn Monroe on!

The 38-year-old Mama June: From Hot to Not star donned a white halter top dress and a short blonde curly wig as she recreated Monroe’s iconic look from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch for a WE TV photo shoot.

In the shoot, the reality star is all smiles as she holds down her dress while it billows behind her.

WE tv

Mama June’s retro photo shoot was released ahead of Friday’s mid-season finale, in which the 38-year-old prepares to go under the knife once again — for the sixth time in the past year-and-a-half — to restore part of her vision following her retina detachment.

“They’re worried about the retina that’s been away from blood supply for a few weeks now, so they don’t really know how much blood supply is there,” she tells her loved ones in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode. “They could reattach it and the little bit that I see now of light, I could totally go black just like this eye. And there could be no more hope for it.”

WE tv

“I have to say, I’ve had five surgeries in the last year and a half and this will be my sixth surgery. But to me this is the most important and the most biggest. I mean, I’ll be able to see the baby,” she adds, referencing meeting daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s baby girl. “Tomorrow morning I go in for surgery and I have to be there at 7 o’clock, so I would like to say goodbye to y’all because honestly, the little bit that I can see y’all, I may not be able to see anything after.”

But after Pumpkin gets rushed into labor, Mama June runs to her daughter’s side, despite doctor’s telling her to stay put as she recovers from her surgery.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.