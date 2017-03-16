Mama June's First Step After Slimming Down to 199 Lbs.? Stripping Down and Tightening Up!

There’s no stopping Mama June Shannon now!

In a sneak peek at Friday’s all-new episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not, the reality star pays a visit to plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D., to discuss the next steps of her weight loss transformation.

“When I started losing the weight, I weighed over 450 lbs.,” Shannon says. “I had the gastric sleeve [surgery] and lost 160 lbs.”

“The skin started hanging here,” she continues while pointing out the excess skin on her arms and stomach. “This is all scar tissue from having four youngins.”

Getting skin removal surgery isn’t all Shannon’s looking for — she wants the works done.

“My titties are sagging after having four kids. I thought about also getting my titties saying, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ ” she jokes. “Know what I’m saying?”

When the doctor asks Shannon what her current weight is at, the 37-year-old reveals that she’s down to 199 lbs.

“Maybe our best bet is to do the breasts and abdomen, because those two surgeries really complement one another,” Dr. Kolder recommends. “I think do those two out of the gate to begin with, then come back and we talk arms and we talk face.”

“Let’s do it!” yells Shannon’s manager, Gina Rodriguez. “Let’s go get naked!”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.