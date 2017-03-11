Mama June Says She ‘Definitely Did Not Wear a Fat Suit’ on Her New Show: ‘I Was Just Fat’

Mama June Shannon is setting the record straight about rumors that she wore a fat suit before her show Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered earlier this year.

“Definitely did not wear a fat suit,” Shannon said Friday on iHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show. “I was fat.”

The reality star, 37, went on to discuss the plastic surgery she had following her gastric procedure in 2015, which was her first step toward losing the weight. She shares that she has had extra skin removed from her neck and arms, a breast lift, and a tummy tuck.

“I never had, like, an ideal weight in mind,” said Shannon, whose weight once hit 460 lbs. and who has reportedly gone from a size 18 to a size 4.

“I’m pretty much happy where I’m at right now,” she says, adding that she’s maintained her weightloss for “a couple months.”

Shannon says she encourages daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo”, 11, and Lauryn “Pumpkin”, 17, to lose weight, but “they’re teenagers” so she doesn’t push it.

As far as her confidence, Shannon admits she’s always looked in the mirror and seen the person on the inside, and that the outside just matches that image now.

“I see myself now as I’ve always seen myself mentally, so for me it’s kind of like everybody’s getting to see my outside body the way I’ve always pictured myself,” she says. “Because when I look back at old pictures, I’ll be like, ‘That’s not me.’ ”

“I’ve always seen myself as being a smaller person,” she adds.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WE tv.