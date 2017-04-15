Mama June's Explosive Reunion: 5 Things We Learned — Including How Sugar Bear Met Jennifer!

It all got hashed out on Friday’s reunion of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

On The Confrontation episode, slimmed-down Mama June Shannon, her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin Shannon, and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new bride, Jennifer Lamb, each sat down with Judge Lynn Toler, who served as moderator, to discuss the hit series.

Below are five things we learned from the heated special.

1. Mama June Now Walks Around the House Naked Since Her Weight Loss



First sitting down with 11-year-old Honey Boo Boo and 17-year-old Pumpkin, Judge Toler asked the girls what changes they’ve witnessed in their mother since she underwent the physical transformation, which resulted in her dropping down to a size 4.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in her,” said Honey Boo Boo. “She like walks around the house naked and stuff.”

Work that birthday suit, girl.

RELATED VIDEO: Mama June Reveals Daughters Pumpkin & Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Have Also Lost Weight

2. Pumpkin Wants to Lose 50 Pounds

After watching their mother drop a drastic amount of weight, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin each want to get healthy as well.

“I want to try and lose over 50 pounds before like we go to the beach,” Pumpkin admitted. “I’m about to start going to the gym. I have someone helping me out with meal plans and things like that.”

Honey Boo Boo also revealed that she’s on the healthy track. “I actually enjoy going to the gym,” she said. “It’s actually like a little playground for me.”

3. Honey Boo Boo Wants Sugar Bear ‘to Be a More Involved Dad’ — But Only If There Are Changes

Though Honey Boo Boo and her father, Sugar Bear, don’t see each other often, she does want him to be more involved in her life — but changes in his personal life would be necessary for that to come about.

“He found Jennifer and he didn’t come and see me anymore,” Honey Boo Boo alleged. “He was just gone. He would text like maybe once every three weeks.”

“It would’ve been good to have a good relationship from the beginning,” she said about having a closer relationship with her father. “I do want him to be a more involved dad, but I feel like if he changes just a little, it’s not enough.”

“I would want him to stop being so angry all the time,” she continued. “I would like him to start being my father, actually.”

As for what Mama June thinks about the father-daughter dynamic, she said she only wants them to have a relationship “if [Honey Boo Boo] chooses to.”

4. Jennifer Says She Met Sugar Bear at Walmart — and Didn’t Know He Was on a TV Show

Before meeting Sugar Bear, Jennifer had no idea that Honey Boo Boo’s father was on a reality show.

“I didn’t know. I knew Mike as Mike Thompson,” Jennifer said about her now-husband. “I knew nothing about a Sugar Bear.”

“I was showing my daughter a picture of Mike and she says, ‘Mama, I know him.’ … My daughter got on Facebook, she typed in ‘Honey Boo Boo’s dad,’ ” Jennifer said as she pointed her finger to Sugar Bear.

As to how they met, Jennifer admitted that “it started out as like a Walmart, ‘Hey, how are you?’ in line. It went from there to exchanging numbers and talking.”

Though the now married couple did communicate while he was in a relationship with Mama June, they maintain that there was no cheating and only began talking “as friends, towards the end,” according to Jennifer.

“It was nothing more than, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Actually, it was even ‘How are you and June doing?’ It was nothing that was ‘Hey, come spend the night at my house.’ So there was no cheating,’ ” Jennifer explained.

Asked if she worries about Sugar Bear being unfaithful to her, Jennifer said she doesn’t: “I snoop. I will go to AT&T today and pull the messages off your phone and look at them. If there’s cheating on me, I will know before you get home.”

Sugar Bear also chimed in, “People’s like got the wrong impression on me because, yes, I’ll admit it, I did cheat on June. I normally don’t cheat but when you got a phone in your hand and you’re talking to this woman here and that woman there, you’ll do it. I’ve changed from that and I love her, she loves me. Hopefully one day we’ll include Alana into it.”

And what do Mama June and Pumpkin think of their relationship?

Asked if she believes that Jennifer and Sugar Bear were romantic when she was dating him, Mama June said, “hell no,” and added, “He can’t keep that thing in his pants for two seconds. I mean the only reason that he’s been faithful to her this long is because he’s not allowed to do anything without her up his ass. The moment that she gives him a minute just to breathe, he’s going to do it again.”

Pumpkin had similar thoughts: “This is what I don’t understand. If he was talking to Jennifer while mama and him were together, what makes her think he ain’t going to cheat on her?”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

5. Sugar Bear Doesn’t Think He Has an Anger Issue

While discussing his relationship with his daughter, Sugar Bear told Judge Toler that he doesn’t believe that he has an issue with anger.

“I keep hearing about everybody saying I got an anger issue,” Sugar Bear told her. “You can ask Jennifer and anybody that’s around, they don’t see it. I don’t get angry.”

But later in the issue, Jennifer did get to see Sugar Bear lose his temper and blow up when he got into a heated exchange with Pumpkin, which resulted in him ripping his shirt open. After witnessing him explode, Jennifer told Judge Toler: “This is the first time I’ve ever seen him act that way.”