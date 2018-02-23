Only time will tell if Mama June Shannon‘s emergency eye surgery was a success.

On last week’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed eye surgery in an attempt to reattach her retina and make her sight go back to what it was before the detachment. Now, she’s counting down the days until she learns if the surgery helped with her vision problems.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of the WE tv series, the reality star takes a shopping trip to Costco, where she is driven around the store in an electric shopping cart buggy by her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

While zipping throughout the warehouse store with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, sister Doe Doe and niece Amber by her side, 38-year-old Mama June, who wears a protective eye patch, tells Honey Boo Boo to “slow down.”

“Please, Alana, stop stop stop!” says Mama June, who has difficulty seeing anything while in the buggy. “You’re swerving and dodging things and I don’t trust you.”

“I’m about to lose my cookies!” she tells Pumpkin as she takes off her eye patch and attempts to get out of the buggy.

Multiple members of production then proceed to step in front of the camera and lift Mama June out of the buggy.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” explains Mama June, who went blind in her right eye four years ago. “My headaches are coming back and my eyes are killing me.”

As the TV crew attempts to stabilize her standing, she tells them, “I just don’t want to say anything to the kids. I mean, my vision is blurry. And my eye is like killing me right now,” before sitting down on a chair.

“I’m really starting to believe that something is really wrong with my eye and I need to go get it checked,” Mama June admits. “This isn’t something to play with. I’ve only got one half good eye. I mean, I guess I’ll find out in a couple days when I do this follow-up appointment with my doctor, but it can’t get here soon enough.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.