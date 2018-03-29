Police Say 2 Guns Were Stolen from Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin's Car

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon was the victim of car theft last week.

According to a police report compiled by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Macon, Georgia, and obtained by The Blast, five cars were broken into on March 22 in the parking lot of a local Marriott hotel.

According to the report, the incident took place sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.; surveillance cameras were reportedly not operating.

One of the vandalized cars was a Nissan Xterra belonging to Shannon, who is the daughter of WE tv star June “Mama June” Shannon. Pumpkin, 18, told officers two handguns were stolen from her vehicle: two different Ruger P-series pistol, valued at $300 and $400, respectively.

According to Pumpkin’s account, both firearms — which were fully loaded — were located in holsters stashed under her seat. (In Georgia, it is legal to carry a firearm in your home, motor vehicle or place of business without holding a license.)

Pumpkin also told police her wallet was stolen from her vehicle. It contained her social security card and the social security card of her late grandmother.

According to The Blast, police have no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Pumpkin stars in her mom’s WE tv show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. She welcomed her first child, daughter Ella Grace, with fiancé Joshua Efird on Dec. 8.

“Everyone meet Ella Grace,” she said at the time. “She’s 7 lbs. and 14 oz. and she’s perfect.”