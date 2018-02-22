Mama June's Daughter Honey Boo Boo, 12, Denies 'Acting Black': 'You Can't Act a Color'

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has responded after she was accused of “acting black.”

The 12-year-old daughter of June “Mama June” Shannon took to her Instagram Story to issue a response — captured by Viral Box — to her followers about the accusations that were made about her on social media.

“Let me just tell y’all. Someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments,” Honey Boo Boo began.

“Honey, the last thing I am is black honey. I’m white. Look at my face hun. I’m white. White,” said Honey Boo Boo.

“And I want to know how the f— you act a color. Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, ‘Hmm, let’s see. I’m going to be purple,’ ” she continued. “Ho, you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color.”

The preteen currently stars alongside her mother and older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, on season 2 of the family’s reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

On a recent episode of the WE tv show, Honey Boo Boo asked her mother to teach her about sex.

“Will you teach me about the birds and the bees?” Honey Boo Boo asked in a sit-down interview.

But Mama June, 38, clearly wasn’t ready to teach her daughter about the subject and awkwardly smiled while she also skirted around the question.

“There’s birds that live in trees,” Mama June told her youngest child. “Sometimes the bees get stung by the birds because they want to eat all their food.”

“I thought the birds and the bees were about sex,” said Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.