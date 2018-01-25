Mama June Shannon is having some choice words with her pregnant daughter’s fiancé.

Months before Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon welcomed her first child, daughter Ella Grace, with Joshua “Josh” Efird in December, Mama June confronted her future son-in-law about the surprising pregnancy.

“What happened to you and Pumpkin?” Mama June, 38, asks a nervous Josh — who was Pumpkin’s boyfriend at the time of filming — in a Mama June: From Not to Hot PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode.

“Pumpkin is f—— pregnant! This is not what I envisioned for her at 17 to be f—— having a baby,” says Mama June, who had her first child at the age of 15 and admits that she “just don’t want that for Pumpkin.”

“What the hell, Pumpkin?” Josh asks Pumpkin during a sit-down interview about the confrontation with her mother. “You could’ve warned me. She was sitting there waiting like a cobra ready to strike.”

While sitting on the staircase of her home, Mama June presses Josh: “What plans do you have? Do you have any idea how much it takes to raise a baby?”

But Josh, who is standing with his head faced downwards, is having a hard time focusing on the conversation — due to Mama June’s dramatic makeup — and begins laughing.

“I am trying so hard to show your mother all the respect I have. But has she looked in the mirror lately?” he tells Pumpkin.

Mama June reminds him that “this ain’t a f—— laughing matter” and asks him: “How do you plan on providing for Pumpkin and the baby?”

“You go to work, come home, pay bills,” Josh responds.

Though Josh seems to understand his impending responsibilities, Mama June reminds him, “the next 18 years, it’s me and you.”

“You can either step up and be a man, or you can get the f— out now,” she says. “So what do you plan on doing: staying or are you gonna walk?”

