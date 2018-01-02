Slimmed-Down Mama June Is Competing in Pageants. Her Only Problem? 'I Have No Frickin' Talent!'

Mama June Shannon is trying her hand at something new — beauty pageants!

“June is stepping outside the box,” Shannon, 38, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

While competing on stage is a new adventure for Shannon, she’s no stranger to the pageant world. The reality star’s youngest daughter, 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, first made her name on TLC’s child pageant series Toddlers & Tiara, and is now serving as Shannon’s “coach.”

“It’s a learning experience for both of us,” says Shannon, who is also mom to daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23. “Alana’s a little rusty,” she jokes. “I might be calling in reinforcements.”

“Going from being pageant mom to pageant contestant is crazy,” explains the “newbie” contestant. “Mamas that are off the stage are still drama mamas on the stage.”

Last year, 5’4″ Shannon underwent a series of extreme surgeries as part of a complete makeover captured by her WE tv show Mama June: From Not to Hot, which returns for a second season Jan. 12, and dropped 300 lbs. from her onetime high of 460 lbs.

Although she’s admittedly nervous about the swimsuit competition, she’s feeling upbeat about “trying something new.”

“My legs are still a little bit fat, and I have jiggle-o and some cottage cheese, but I feel like I got what I wanted,” says Shannon, who spent nearly $75,000 to get down to her current size 4.

Looking ahead to her new venture, Shannon’s biggest concern is deciding what she will do for the talent portion of the competition. “I have no frickin’ talent!” she hoots.

But Shannon, who is still readying to compete in her first pageant, is feeling optimistic.

“I’m trying to work on myself and enjoy my new life,” she says.

“It’s all new to me,” she shares. “New man, new life. Same Mama June.”