Mama June Shannon is laying down the law.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June comes home to find her pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s boyfriend Joshua “Josh” Efird (the couple is now engaged) moving into her home — without her permission.

“Pumpkin! What the hell is going on here?” Mama June, 38, yells when she comes home to find Josh moving boxes indoors.

“I’m moving in,” Josh explains. “Is that cool?”

But in Mama June’s eyes, it’s far from “cool.”

Mama June’s response? “Did he say he was moving into my house? I don’t remember anyone asking me. Hell to the no.”

“Clearly, you didn’t get around to asking your mom,” Josh explains to his pregnant girlfriend. “Nice knowing you. Your mother’s going to kick my ass.”

Although Mama June says that Josh moving in “is not going to happen,” Pumpkin believes it’s the responsible thing for him to do.

“First off, we’re having a kid together and I think it’s the right thing for him to do is move in here,” explains Pumpkin.

From Mama June’s perspective, Josh being responsible would mean he “would have his own place.”

“The most responsible thing for him to do is move in here because me and Alana sure as hell didn’t have a daddy growing up,” Pumpkin replies, leaving Mama June speechless. “Don’t you think somebody around here should?”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.