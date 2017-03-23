Mama June Breaks Down Saying Goodbye to Her Daughters Before Risky Skin Removal Surgery

Mama June Shannon‘s weight loss journey hasn’t been easy — but nothing is harder than saying goodbye to her daughters.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon is gearing up to leave her home in Hampton, Georgia, to head to California for her scheduled skin removal surgery.

She gets a call from her manager, Gina, who demands to know how much she weighs.

“I’m at 190 [lbs.],” responds Shannon.

“If you gain 1 lb. you won’t be able to have the surgery,” warns Gina.

“This time Gina, you’re just going to have to trust me,” says Shannon, before calling out to her 11-year-old daughter Alana, best known to fans as “Honey Boo Boo,” and 17-year-old daughter Lauryn, a.k.a. “Pumpkin.”

The sisters bring their mom’s suitcase downstairs, and Shannon immediately starts tearing up.

“This has been a long journey for me, and my kids are part of giving me a second chance in this whole transformation,” she admits.

“I’m always emotional when I leave the girls,” she adds. “I’m going to be leaving them for three weeks, and going into this surgery without them by my side is going to be really hard.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mama June Shannon Vows to Look ‘Completely Different’ After Intense Weight Loss Surgery in From ‘Not to Hot’ Sneak Peek

“Give me a hug,” says Shannon, squeezing Pumpkin tightly. “I’m going to miss you! I love you.”

She then turns to Honey Boo Boo and gives her a long hug, crying into the top of her head.

“Did you get snot in my hair?!” says the tween with a laugh.

“Alright, come on, your car is here,” says Pumpkin. “You’re going to be all skinny now!”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WE tv.