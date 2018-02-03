Mama June Shannon and her new boyfriend Geno‘s relationship is getting serious.

The reality star recently introduced her two youngest children to her beau, and now, after a few months of dating, Mama June, 38, has asked Geno to take their romance to the next level.

“I feel really good that I have a man that loves me and cares about me. I’ve not had the best luck with guys. Everybody’s suspicious still of Geno, but I trust him 100 percent,” she said on Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

During a mini golf date, Geno mentioned to her that he had to look for an apartment that afternoon because “the lease is up and they’re going up on the rent so as much as I don’t want to, like I’m out man.”

“Well baby, there’s always room — I have tons of room at my house,” Mama June told Geno.

Although Mama June was ready for Geno to move in with her and her two youngest daughters — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18 — he wasn’t exactly on the same page.

“I hear a bunch of screaming every day? Negative,” said Geno. “You’re going way too quick with that s—. … I spent the night. You’re talking about moving in and s—. No, that’s way too quick.”

“I appreciate it, but that’s f—— way way way — I just met the kids. I appreciate it, I really do, but I need an apartment,” said Geno, who told Mama June that she is free to come visit him at his new place, but “can’t stay.”

“Geno’s right. For the last two years, it’s just been me and Alana and Pumpkin. The last man that we lived with was Sugar Bear and we’re still getting over that disaster. The more I think about it, we’re not ready for no man to move in,” Mama June shared. “And plus, it’s about to get real crowded in there with Pumpkin’s baby on the way.”

But later that afternoon, the couple’s plan quickly took a turn in the opposite direction when Mama June returned home to find her pregnant daughter Pumpkin‘s boyfriend Joshua “Josh” Efird moving in without her permission, which escalated into an argument.

“If you want to have your little boyfriend moving in with you, I’m going to have my little boyfriend move in and we’re just going to be a happy family,” Mama June yelled at Pumpkin, who ran downstairs and told Josh to “get your stuff and come inside.”

“She wants to act like she can just move her little boyfriend in and s— like that,” Mama June yelled at Josh and Geno, who stood outside to avoid the fight. “Fine, Josh can move in but baby, you’re moving in too. Go get your s— and welcome to the family baby!”

Despite his earlier hesitation, Geno quickly made himself at home: “Welcome home, motherf—–!”

“Now we have two men that’s in the house,” Mama June said, referencing Josh and Geno, “and I went from having two kids in the house to having four kids in the house.”

