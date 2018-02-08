Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has a few choice words for Mama June Shannon.

On last week’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, pregnant Pumpkin asked her boyfriend Joshua “Josh” Efird (the couple is now engaged) to move in — without Mama June’s permission. After making himself right at home, Efird put some questionable “art” on the living room walls: a.k.a photos of scantily clad women.

“What is this?” Mama June, 38, questions Pumpkin — in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Friday evening’s episode — after discovering the images. “What the hell is this s—?!” she presses as Josh walks into the room.

WE tv

“So you think because you move your little boyfriend in we that can just decorate however the hell he wants to decorate it?” she says to Pumpkin. “I mean, you really like this?”

In an attempt to defend her boyfriend, Pumpkin firmly explains that he “meant it as a f—— joke and clearly you can’t f—— take a joke!”

While Mama June understands that Pumpkin is four months along in her pregnancy, she will not tolerate disrespect from her daughter or Josh.

“I was just messing with Pumpkin,” Josh explains.

“That doesn’t matter,” Pumpkin interjects. “What matters is the fact that you’re making a big damn deal out of it.”

But from Mama June’s perspective, “this is about respect.”

“Did you not say, ‘Baby, hold a minute. I don’t think mama would like this,’ ” says Mama June. “You moved him in when I was gone. He’s been walking around here in his underwear, not cleaning up after himself. This is my house! I mean, are you really going to bring your child into tits and ass? Do you want this in your room?”

Although Mama June wants to address the issue at hand — the risqué photos — Pumpkin evidently has some deep-rooted frustrations that surface in her rebuttal.

“Uh, first off, you’re not going to tell me how to mother my child. I’m sick and tired of you trying to tell me what to do, tell me how to live my f—— life,” says Pumpkin. “Second of all, you’re always disrespecting Josh and I’m tired of it. So you know what, go f— yourself!”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.