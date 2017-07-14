Inside the Moment Malika Haqq and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Relationship Began to Unravel

Was Malika Haqq and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s relationship over before it really began?

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Famously Single, the burgeoning couple is already encountering bumps in the road as they get to know each other on the show where chronically single celebrities endure therapy and dating exercises in hopes of finding love.

As friction burbles between another would-be pairing in Chad Johnson and Karina Smirnoff, Khloé Kardashian’s BFF is frustrated that her Jersey Shore beau isn’t committing to her on every level.

For his part, Ortiz-Magro says he needs Haqq to compromise: “I want to be able to be with somebody and go through experiences, not someone that I’m just going to be a safety net for. And that’s what I feel in this because I’ve been through it before.”

The couple gets to the heart of their problems, noting they both have trust issues.

But that isn’t all Haqq, 34, is navigating with Ortiz-Magro, 31.

“Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites,” she previously told PEOPLE. “His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

“My love language is communication. I’m a big communicator and I’m affectionate,” she continued. “We show our love language in two very different ways, so the way we were trying to communicate with each other was often misconstrued because we don’t speak the same language.”

Famously Single airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!