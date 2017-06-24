Malika Haqq has stepped out of her comfort zone in love and in reality TV.

Haqq, who is best friends with Khloé Kardashian, opened up to PEOPLE about her split from ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at a press event for her new show, Famously Single.

“Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites,” Haqq, 34, said. “His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

“My love language is communication. I’m a big communicator and I’m affectionate,” she continued. “We show our love language in two very different ways, so the way we were trying to communicate with each other was often misconstrued because we don’t speak the same language.”

Haqq added: “Life is not perfect. Other human beings need room for air and you also need to give yourself room for that. That was something that I was working on. I went into this situation as open-hearted as I could be.”

While Haqq’s relationship may have ended, Kardashian’s romance with Tristan Thompson is blossoming — and her BFF is giving her some tips on love!

Haqq revealed to PEOPLE that Kardashian wanted her to “step outside my comfort zone” when it came to relationships and joining the cast of Famously Single.

“She knows that I’m very safe when it comes to doing things,” Haqq explained. “It’s not meaning that all of [my] choices are safe, but they’re pretty religiously the same.”

“[Khloé] was like, ‘Maybe this will be something that will break a cycle for you. There are some things you can do. There’s things you can learn. There might be someone there that you might like,’ ” Haqq said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, no. Never.’ ”

But Haqq believes that with every risk comes reward.

“We can both accept at this point that the experience was worth it,” she said. “The lesson was worth it.”

Famously Single premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!