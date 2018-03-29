Malika Haqq Loses Her Grandma 4 Months After Arrests Were Made in Her Rapper Ex's Murder

Malika Haqq is saying goodbye to another dear person in her life: her grandmother.

The 35-year-old BFF of Khloé Kardashian revealed Thursday that she is mourning the loss of her grandma, who has died.

“One of the saddest days I’ve ever known. Thank you for my smile Gama,” Haqq captioned a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram.

“Its goodbye for now,” she continued. “I’ll see you in heaven, Rest my love 🙏🏾.”

Her family matriarch’s death comes four months after arrests were made in the murder of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chinx.

Chinx, who was born Lionel Pickens, was killed at age 31 in a drive-by shooting in Queens on May 17, 2015, authorities said.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Chinx, who was associated with French Montana’s Coke Boys clique, was shot more than 15 times and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to investigators. The two accused gunmen allegedly followed him from his performance in Brooklyn, opened fire on him in Queens and then fled.

He was shot less than an hour after performing at a nightclub in Brooklyn. Another person in the car was also shot but survived.

In mid-December, two men in Long Island, New York, were charged with five criminal counts each for their alleged roles in his fatal shooting. PEOPLE confirmed that both Jamar Hill, 26, and 32-year-old Quincy Homere were indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting.

Chinx and Haqq were linked in 2015. Haqq learned of Chinx’s death during filming for E! reality series (and Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff) Dash Dolls. In the episode, Haqq turned to sister Khadijah and Kardashian for consolation.