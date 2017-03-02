Maksim Chmerkovskiy Thinks Heather Morris' Pro Dance Background Will Only Help Them on DWTS: 'I Would Watch Us!'

They just may be the team to beat this season!

Following the Dancing with the Stars season 24 cast announcement, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his partner Heather Morris opened up to PEOPLE about why they’re the ones to watch this season.

Morris, who stared on the hit show Glee, is familiar with picking up a choreographed routine. Prior to joining the hit TV series, she was once a back-up dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience Tour and a competitor on season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance.

But will she and Chmerkovskiy, 37, incorporate some of her past moves into their DWTS routines?

“I definitely think we should,” the 30-year-old actress tells PEOPLE. “I think it’s a fan favorite and people would be excited about it.”

As for her partner, the seasoned pro couldn’t agree more.

“Oh, yeah. I would watch us!” he adds.

The pair’s only concern now is coming up with a team name!

“Now all we need is a team name! Let’s get creative y’all! (team ‘Morriscovskiy’ and team ‘H&M’ are NOT going to make it ),” Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram following the DWTS cast announcement.

