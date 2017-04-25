Maksim Chmerkovskiy is detailing the eventful night that he endured after an intruder attempted to break into his family’s Los Angeles home.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 1500 block of Sunset Plaza Drive between 1:30 and 2 a.m. for a “civil dispute.”

Chmerkovskiy’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Heather Morris, initially broke the news during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that Chmerkovskiy could not do the interview with her because of the alleged incident. “They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris, 30, said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”



At the time of the incident, Chmerkovskiy’s fiancée Peta Murgatroyd and son, Shai Aleksander, were also home.

“Early this morning, there was a trespasser who attempted to break into our home,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, told PEOPLE. “The LAPD responded and my family and I are all okay.”

In an interview with Maria Menounos on Tuesday, the DWTS pro explained exactly what happened when he woke up to “full-out knocking” at his Hollywood home.

“That was some bulls—. I cannot believe this. Literally, in the last couple of months, it’s just been so much stuff that’s never happened to me before that happened. It’s just a pile of stuff. Yesterday, you know how it is, you get eliminated, you gotta fly to [Good Morning America]. This was so shocking to Heather and I that she wasn’t ready. I would have done whatever I needed to do, but because we both have kids now, it’s kind of like, okay, hold on a second, let’s figure this out. So GMA was kind enough to let us not have to fly, but we do the satellite interview at like 4 in the morning,” Chmerkovskiy explained to Menounos.

“So at like 2:20 a.m., I wake up to full-out knocking. I come down, there’s cops and they’re like ‘There’s a dude outside that’s claiming this is his house.’ I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was pretty wild. But I guess it’s an ongoing thing with the ex-owner of this house who, by the way, talk about Hollyweird, used to be some rock singer, or rockband frontman or something,” said the DWTS pro.

According to Chmerkovskiy, he showed his renter’s agreement to prove that he rented the residence and also asked to see the two men — who he claims were “belligerent drunk” — in case they showed up in the neighborhood again.

“It was just funny to me, the whole thing,” said Chmerkovskiy. “It was at 2:30 in the morning — I couldn’t understand what’s happening and then I had to get in the car and drive to do the satellite, so I called Heather. I was like, ‘Babe, I’m sorry, I just can’t really. I don’t know how to leave the house.’ It’s my mom, Peta, our nurse and the baby. It’s like three chicks, half a human and me. This is a fun household.”

Despite the early morning incident that woke up the DTWS pro after a shocking elimination the night prior, he admittedly feels sorry for the intruder.

“The house is great,” said the new dad, who added, “I feel bad the dude lost it a long time ago in like unpaid bills or something like that.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.