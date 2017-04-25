Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and their baby boy, Shai Aleksander, are “all okay” after an intruder attempted to break into their Los Angeles home.



PEOPLE confirmed that Los Angeles police responded to a “civil dispute” on Tuesday morning at the home of the Dancing with the Stars pros after a man tried to break into the property.

“Early this morning, there was a trespasser who attempted to break into our home,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, tells PEOPLE. “The LAPD responded and my family and I are all okay.”

A source tells PEOPLE that a man claiming to own the couple’s rental property tried to get into the residence Monday night. The insider adds that police arrived to peacefully sort out the situation.

The couple’s 3-month-old son, Shai, was in the home at the time.

An LAPD spokesman described the incident as a “civil dispute,” telling PEOPLE that officers responded to the 1500 block of Sunset Plaza Drive between 1:30 and 2 a.m. but made no arrests because “there was no crime.”

A police spokeswoman tells PEOPLE that officers suggested that all parties involved should handle the situation in “civil court.”

Another official says that the incident was likely a “business dispute,” noting that there was no report taken because no crime was committed.

Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS partner, Heather Morris, initially broke the news during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America following her Monday night elimination, revealing that Chmerkovskiy could not do the interview with her because of the alleged incident.

“They had some sort of run-in with some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” Morris, 30, said. “They took care of it. So they’re safe and Peta’s okay. That’s the most important thing.”

The incident comes just months after the lovebirds welcomed their first child.

In the month’s leading up to little Shai’s Jan. 4 birth, the couple went all out designing the baby’s nursery — which is positioned just off the master bedroom in the couple’s New Jersey home.

‘DWTS” Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Wanted To Put Wedding To Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘On Hold’

“We wanted him to be comfortable and settled in his little corner of the world,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE then.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd initially worked hard to keep the little boy from prying eyes, with Chmerkovskiy even warning paparazzi in an Instagram post earlier this year.

They officially revealed little Shai in February, taking to Good Morning America in their first public appearance as a family.

“We just wanted to keep him for ourselves,” Murgatroyd said then. “It’s not about me anymore. It’s all about Shai. It’s amazing. I’m okay with it.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy became engaged in December 2015 and are planning a summer 2017 wedding.