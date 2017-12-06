There’s no doubt about it — Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are obsessed with each other.

Two years ago, the Dancing with the Stars pros got engaged when Chmerkovskiy, 37, got down on one knee on the dance floor during a performance of Sway at the Olympia Theater in Miami, in front of a joyous audience and a line of other dancers and proposed to Murgatroyd, 31.

To celebrate the anniversary of that happy day, the pair — they welcomed son Shai Aleksander in January and wed in July — each took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on their engagement and the life they now share together.

“My queen, my partner, my advisor, lover and my friend, my wife and the most important part of my life…. December 5th is my favorite day of the year and if we are any more public with our obsession we’d get arrested….which I would gladly do with you, every day, for the rest of my life 😘” Chmerkovskiy captioned a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand down a New York sidewalk.

“P.S. I love you #MyFavoriteOfAllTime #HappyAnniversary,” he added.

Murgatroyd also penned a heartfelt tribute, which she shared alongside a photo of Chmerkovskiy placing both of his hands on his wife’s derrière as they shared a passionate kiss in a parking lot.

“To my forever young, forever ambitious go-getter husband @maksimc …I love you and it’s imperative that you know how much I appreciate you, for you, and life is always better with you in it. I hope we are this public with our obsession for each other for the rest of our lives! Lol Happy Anniversary 💍” she wrote.

The DWTS pro also gave a shout-out to the couple’s 11-month-old son, Shai: “And to my now 11 month old (as of yesterday) baby boy Shai, stop growing up 😩 …I want to savor every single moment with you. Every decision I make and every thought I have is made with you in mind. My boys, I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd met in 2009 when they were both cast in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor, but it took years for that friendship to blossom into something more. And once it did, the professional dancers would have to break up before Chmerkovskiy felt he was “in a position” where he was ready to propose.

“I think it’s awesome we have a massive history,” Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE in December 2015. “It’ll make a great story to tell our kids one day.”

“She’s my best friend,” he added of his then bride-to-be. “She makes me a better man.”