DWTS Double-Date Night! Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Hit the Town with Brother Val & Jenna Johnson

The Chmerkovskiy brothers enjoyed a Dancing with the Stars double date night over the weekend with their special ladies.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and wife Peta Murgatroyd, 31, dined at Craig’s in West Hollywood with his brother Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, and girlfriend Jenna Johnson, 23.

The two couples were snapped walking outside the restaurant and stopped for paparazzi to take a smiling group photo. For their night out, each of the DWTS dancers traded in their sequins for chic evening attire, which included a maroon-hued velvet jumpsuit for Murgatroyd and a camel-colored, off-the-shoulder dress for Johnson.

“Finally…we get to do that double dating thing 🚀” Murgatroyd captioned an image of the group posted on Instagram.

Maks, who shares 10-month son Shai with Murgatroyd, whom he wed in July, also posted a cuddly photo of the newlyweds sharing a kiss on a bench, which he captioned with the lyrics to Shuggie Otis’ “Strawberry Letter 23.”

In August, Val spoke with The Insider about witnessing older brother Maks tie the knot with Murgatroyd this summer — and also declared his love for Johnson.

“It was beautiful,” he said of the couple’s nuptials. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy that Peta is now officially a Chmerkovskiy and I officially have a sister.”

After standing beside them on their special day, is Val now ready to wed?

“Is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” he said. “You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Val also shared a sweet photo of the couple from the Industry Dance Awards’ red carpet. “But the real prize tho ❤️👑,” he captioned the image of himself kissing DWTS troupe member Johnson’s cheek.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.