Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey Hug Outside DWTS Studios After Chemistry Controversy

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy are moving forward.

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars pair — who, according to sources, hit a rough patch in their partnership last week — stopped by the ABC show’s Los Angeles studio together to practice for Monday night’s episode.

After their rehearsal, the two were spotted smiling and hugging before getting into their cars.

Last week, dance pro Chmerkovskiy, 37, skipped out on his performance with Lachey, 36, leaving his partner to perform with first-time pro Alan Bersten.

Co-host Erin Andrews informed viewers that his absence was due to “a personal issue,” but sources told PEOPLE that the two had been “bickering” since the beginning of the competition and said he chose to sit out from rehearsals and the live show due to a clash between their “big personalities.”

Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to Lachey.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” he posted. “And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

Meanwhile, an insider insisted that the two are a unified pair.

“Maks and Vanessa are a team and completely support each other 100 percent,” the source told PEOPLE. “They are so friendly backstage and are great to work with. You can tell they are genuinely enjoying themselves and are here to have a good time.”

The duo will take to the floor for the reality dance competition’s Most Memorable Year Week episode Monday.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.