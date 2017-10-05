SEASON 14: MELISSA GILBERT

Though both suffered injuries on their DWTS season together, Gilbert and Chmerkovskiy had a solid working relationship and made it to fifth place. “I cater to Melissa, and the only thing I want Melissa to get out of this is five years from now, I want her to look at it and go, ‘I did that,’ ” he said. She got a little more candid in a blog for PEOPLE, explaining that with the amount of time they spent together, they saw the good, bad and ugly. "In a very few short weeks we have become very, very close. So close that we trigger each other daily," she said. "Poor Maks is having a recurring nightmare about me. His eye is starting to twitch. And how do I feel about him? Alternately, I want to strangle him or hug him. Every few minutes of every day. He is brilliant, difficult, smart, funny, charming, petulant, generous to a fault, funny and demanding. I absolutely adore him."