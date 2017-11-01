Maks Chmerkovskiy Dedicates Heartfelt Post to 'Starlet' Vanessa Lachey After DWTS Elimination: 'You Stood Tall'

Her Dancing with the Stars journey may be over, but Vanessa Lachey‘s pro partner Maks Chmerkovskiy is proud of how far they came together.

On Monday night, in a shocking double elimination on week seven of the reality dance competition series, Lachey, 36, was voted out — one week after her husband and fellow DWTS contestant, Nick Lachey, 43, was sent home.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message to his partner, thanking her for working so hard.

“Last night was a movie and you were every bit a starlet,” he captioned a slideshow of images from their final performance together.

“We worked our a—es off for every single step and I’m proud of every single step we’ve taken together,” he continued. “Thank you for your effort, dedication and your relentlessness. You stood tall, put on a show and kept up with the best of them! I’m very much a proud partner, coach and a friend. This was one of the most eventful seasons I’ve ever had and, if it were my last, I wouldn’t want this journey to end any other way. #teamBabiesAndBallroom.”

Earlier this season, Chmerkovsiky made headlines when he skipped out on a DWTS performance amid reports he was not getting along with Lachey. Nevertheless, the duo moved past the tension.

On Tuesday, Lachey also said goodbye to the show and thanked her partner on Instagram.

“My Heart is FULL,” she captioned a photo of herself snuggling up to her three children — 2½-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth and sons Camden John, 5, and Phoenix, 10 months.

“Last night and the past 7 weeks have been one heck of a ride for me on @dancingabc. Thank you to the show for an incredible experience.Thank you @maksimc for some amazing routines and teaching me how to truly dance, not just memorize steps,” she continued. “Thank you to the fans for your love & support. You made this Mama feel like a rockstar!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.