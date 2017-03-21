Maks Chmerkovskiy can’t wait for the day when he gets to tie the knot with his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after the Dancing with the Stars pros got engaged in December 2015 — Chmerkovskiy got down on one knee during a performance of Sway at the Olympia Theater in Miami and told Murgatroyd “I’m in love with you, and I will be in love with you for the rest of my life” — the couple hopes to have a summer wedding.

“In my personal life, I can’t wait for my wedding in July,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, told Vulkan Magazine.

But although Chmerkovskiy is itching to walk down the aisle, his fiancée seems to be dragging her feet just a bit.

“Peta keeps trying to postpone it and I’m like ‘no, I want to marry you, godd—it!’ ” he told the publication. “We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen-in New York!”

Since welcoming their first child — son Shai Aleksander — in January, the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy winner admitted that what he viewed as his “biggest accomplishment” in his life has changed considerably.

“A trophy can absolutely not define who you are. It’s an accomplishment from that moment but it doesn’t have anything to do with who you are as a person, parent, or adult. My biggest accomplishment is my child,” he said, and added, “However successful we are, it’s not to our credit, it’s to our parents. I’ll take credit for being a driven individual and for doing what I do now, but without the proper foundation and groundwork-which I had nothing to do with-it was 100% influenced by my parents. So when my child grows up and starts to become influenced by me that will be Peta and mine’s accomplishment.”

Despite having a busy schedule with his dancing and DWTS commitments, Chmerkovskiy makes time each morning to spend time with his son.

“I’ve embraced the role of caretaker so my immediate goal was to set it up; the house, the help, what to do in emergencies, how many diapers we needed (400-600?), everything! It was my responsibility and I embraced the s— out of it,” he told the magazine. “Because of that, Peta was able to focus on all things baby and all things mother. The way it’s happening is that I get my daddy time in the morning and it just makes me a better person. Then the rest of the time, I’m back to the grind of making sure s— is taken care of.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.