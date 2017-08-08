Stark Sisters Unite! Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Remind Everyone They're Real-Life BFFs After Game of Thrones Reunion

The Stark sisters are celebrating a special anniversary.

After reuniting on the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams couldn’t help but gush about their real-life friendship on social media. The duo took to Instagram to acknowledge a date they both hold dear: August 7, 2009, the day both actresses officially scored their roles on the hit HBO series.

“Happy 7th August my soulm8,” Turner, 21, captioned a snap of herself and her on-screen sister posing in matching Brownies costumes.

Around the same time, Williams, 20, shared a series of selfies with her pal.

“Happy 7th August,” she wrote.

Last year, the women even got matching tattoos of the life-changing date.

“We’ve always kind of said we wanted matching tattoos,” Turner told E! News on the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet, joking, “It’s still a bit crusty.”

“With Thrones, we were always planning since season one, if we make it all the way through we can get like a matching wolf or something,” she explained. “We don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like: ‘Let’s get these ones before somebody kills us or something.’ ”

Though their characters couldn’t be more different — Turner’s ladylike Sansa often clashed with Williams’ tomboy Arya before they were separated for years — the actresses quickly bonded off-screen. In fact, shooting together after such a long time was a struggle.

“Our first scene together was our reunion scene and we f—ed up so many times,” Turner recently told EW. “We couldn’t keep a straight face! Our relationship is so close, but it’s only that fun side, never the business side. I was nervous. It just terrified me. It’s like performing for your mom. When somebody is watching you don’t do it quite as well.”

Williams agreed: “It was the weirdest thing when we shot our first scene together. We were both embarrassed to do our thing in front of each other.”

“It took a few hours for us to get serious and actually do it,” she added. “Later it was fine on set and we could concentrate, but it was so hard to get into character with Sophie in front of me.”