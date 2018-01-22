Maisie Williams Is Going to Be Sophie Turner's Bridesmaid

Game of Thrones‘ Stark sisters are teaming up for another special project: Sophie Turner’s wedding.

Talking to Radio Times about her upcoming role in The Early Man, Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark on the HBO smash series) let slip that her on-screen sister had already asked her to be a bridesmaid in her upcoming nuptials to pop singer Joe Jonas. Although they’re waiting until the final GoT season is over to start planning the wedding, Williams did admit that Turner is “already letting her little heart wonder and imagine.”

The actresses behind the Stark sisters have been close friends since early days on the show, so it’s no surprise they’re hoping to work together in other capacities after the show wraps next year. “We’re sort of in the same world with X-Men,” says Williams, adding that’d it’d be “a missed opportunity” if they didn’t get to come together on screen for that franchise too. “Purely because we just have so much fun and… it would just be a really great atmosphere with us on set together.”

When it comes to her reaction to the last ever season of Thrones, the young actress is less assured. “It’s either going to be everything everyone ever dreamed of, or it’s going to be disappointing,” she says. “It depends what side of the fence you’re going to sit on. No matter what you do there’s going to be that divide. It depends what people want from the final season. I love it, but you never know.”

Let’s at least hope Turner’s big day is more successful than any wedding to go down on the HBO show.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019. Watch the full interview above.