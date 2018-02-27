Here's Why Bachelor Superfan Mae Whitman Thinks Seinne Would Make the Perfect Bachelorette

Calling all Bachelorette producers! Mae Whitman knows who she wants to see handing out roses next season.

The 29-year-old actress and proud member of Bachelor Nation feels that although Tia Booth may be a fan favorite for next season’s leading lady, she has a different suggestion.

“I have to say [Seinne Flemming] is my personal favorite,” Whitman shares in an interview with PEOPLE Now. “She’s a genius. Seinne, I think she would elevate it to another level.”

The Parenthood alum also gave a shout-out to another cast member: Jacqueline Trumbull, who left the show after realizing her goal of getting a PhD likely didn’t match up with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s plans to settle down in Arizona.

“Thank you for saying the only normal thing that’s ever been said on this television show, which is like, ‘Maybe this is a little weird?’ ” Whitman says.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin ABC

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ABC

As for who Luyendyk Jr. will ultimately choose in next week’s finale, Whitman is torn.

“He really seems like he’s into [Lauren Burnham], I feel like he has this connection with her but I’m just not sure she’s going to open up to him in time,” she explains. “[Becca Kufrin] seems great, I don’t know, she makes him laugh.”

Whitman adds, “He seems like he wants a wife, and he does not care what’s going to happen, so I’m like out of my league.”