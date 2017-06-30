After all those adorable Instagram posts, Maddie Ziegler is opening up about her new beau.

The 14-year-old former Dance Moms star, who has been dating Australian teen Jack Kelly for seven months, recently opened up about the relationship and the high hopes she has for the new coach of the Lifetime program that launched her to stardom.

“It’s great … It’s really good,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the romance.

And as happy as she is about her relationship, Ziegler reassured her fans that she’s taking things slow.

“I would never move things too quick,” she said. “Plus, I know I’m still 14 … I’m still a child. But Jack is really great, and I have a good time with him.”

I SEE YOU SO SOON 💘💘 A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on May 23, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

please come back already 💔 A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on May 4, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Happy 6 months my girl 💜💜💜 A post shared by Jack Kelly (@jjack.kelly) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

these past 11 days with you were so special. we'll see each other soon… only two months! so much love ❤ A post shared by maddie (@maddieziegler) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Maddie Ziegler Says She’s a ‘Huge Fan’ of New Dance Moms Coach Cheryl Burke

Ziegler also took some time to share her perspective on the upcoming season of Dance Moms under the helm of Dancing with the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke as Abby Lee Miller heads into her yearlong prison sentence.

“It’s really cool,” said Ziegler of Burke’s addition to the cast. “I’m a huge fan of Cheryl’s from Dancing with the Stars.”

“It’ll be cool to see what she does,” she added. “Cheryl is a great person, so I think she’ll do really well with the kids. All the girls said they loved her.”

She did acknowledge that the show would be different than it was under Miller. However, to Ziegler, that could be a good thing, saying Burke would bring more “light and happiness” to the show and its cast.

Ziegler will begin filming on a new movie next month and, of course, will join Sia when she stops in the southern hemisphere for her Australian tour dates.

New episodes of Dance Moms premiere August 1 on Lifetime.