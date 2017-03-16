How BFFs Maddie Ziegler and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Fangirled Their Way to Friendship

Just call them the teenage dream team!

Maddie Ziegler is opening up about her close friendship with Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown.

“She was a fan of the show, Dance Moms, and she came to one of the So You Think You Can Dance tapings: I get back to my dressing room after, and I hadn’t watched her show yet, so she was like fangirling, which is so funny!” Ziegler, whose new memoir The Maddie Diaries is out now, tells PEOPLE.

She continues, “And we actually connected. I was like, ‘I know we’ll be friends.’ And then she was talking about her show. I didn’t really know what she was talking about. And then when I watched Stranger Things in a day and a half — it was so good! I’m so excited for season 2. She’s so good. And then I just reached out, like, ‘Your show’s amazing.’ Then we just kept talking and became best friends.”

Indeed, the 14-year-old Dance Moms alum — who left the show last year and has since gone on tour with Sia and sat on the judges’ panel of So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation with Jason Derulo and Paula Abdul — and Brown, 13, have documented their friendship on social media, posting a snap of themselves enjoying Butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter last year.

Ziegler says they bonded over growing up in showbiz.

“We talk about that all the time. We love how we’re so alike in so many ways,” she says. “We’re two people that are so happy that we found each other because we could relate to each other, and we’re not brats in this industry and can just enjoy time together. We relate in so many ways being in the industry!”

Brown, who won a Screen Actors Guild Award earlier this year for her performance in Stranger Things, previously opened up about her friendship with Ziegler on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She told the daytime host, “We’re really good friends and we text each other every day.”

Stranger Things season 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and season 2 premieres Oct. 31.