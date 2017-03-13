People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Maddie Ziegler on Her Relationship with Dance Moms Coach Abby Lee Miller: 'I Was Stressed at 11 Years Old'

By

Posted on

 

Maddie Ziegler has moved on from dance trophies.

The 14-year-old and Sia’s mentee tells PEOPLE Now that she is finished with dance competitions and that she has never seen a full Dance Moms episode!

“We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again,” Ziegler says.

Larry Busacca/Getty

In the interview, footage from the Lifetime series shows coach Abby Lee Miller singling out Ziegler among the young dancers.

“I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team,” Ziegler shares about her experience under Miller, who has been battling financial issues. “I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life.”

She says the competition and drama took a toll on her even younger self.

“I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen!” she adds.

From Coinage: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Though she’s no longer chasing dance accolades — “A trophy doesn’t mean anything!” — she says she does keep up in touch with the girls on the show, last catching them at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. And she’s stayed busy, even releasing a book, The Maddie Diaries!

“I’ve always been the type of person who really enjoys writing stories,” Ziegler told PEOPLE of her foray into the literary world. “So when I found out I would be writing books, I was so excited that I got started right away!”