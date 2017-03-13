Maddie Ziegler on Her Relationship with Dance Moms Coach Abby Lee Miller: 'I Was Stressed at 11 Years Old'

Maddie Ziegler has moved on from dance trophies.

The 14-year-old and Sia’s mentee tells PEOPLE Now that she is finished with dance competitions and that she has never seen a full Dance Moms episode!

“We lived through it, so I don’t feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don’t want to see it again,” Ziegler says.

In the interview, footage from the Lifetime series shows coach Abby Lee Miller singling out Ziegler among the young dancers.

“I learned a lot of lessons. I had the craziest time when I was with her and on that team,” Ziegler shares about her experience under Miller, who has been battling financial issues. “I’m really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I’ve never been happier in my life.”

She says the competition and drama took a toll on her even younger self.

“I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn’t happen!” she adds.

Though she’s no longer chasing dance accolades — “A trophy doesn’t mean anything!” — she says she does keep up in touch with the girls on the show, last catching them at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. And she’s stayed busy, even releasing a book, The Maddie Diaries!

“I’ve always been the type of person who really enjoys writing stories,” Ziegler told PEOPLE of her foray into the literary world. “So when I found out I would be writing books, I was so excited that I got started right away!”