The Drapers Are Back! Check Out the Adorable Mad Men Reunion with Jon Hamm, January Jones and More

My girls!! And one Matt Weiner! @taschen Mad Men book party! 💋 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Feb 23, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Together again!

On Thursday, several Mad Men stars reunited to support the show’s creator Matthew Weiner, who is launching a tribute book to celebrate the hit AMC series. Costars January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, Jon Hamm and Jessica Paré attended the book’s launch at the TASCHEN book store in Beverly Hills.

Jones, 39, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself from the evening posing with Hendricks, 41, and Shipka, 17.

“My girls!! And one Matt Weiner!” she captioned the post.

At the event, the three stars also posed alongside Weiner, 51, Hamm, 45, and Paré, 36.

The fan-favorite drama premiered in 2007 and ran for seven seasons before its finale in 2015. The cast grew close over the years, and Jones previously told PEOPLE that filming the final episode was “awful.”

“It was really sad,” said the actress, who played Betty Draper. “They scheduled it so that on the last day, everyone had their last scene of the episode. It was like every moment of the day was somebody’s last something, and it was just so sad.”:

“It was like someone was dying,” she added. “I was like, ‘Let me just do one more’ — because I knew I would never be her again.”