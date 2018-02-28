Was Farrah Abraham Replaced By Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG?

Has MTV replaced Farrah Abraham with Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG?

On Tuesday, reports swirled that McKee, 23, had replaced Abraham, 26, on the MTV reality series, and McKee seemingly confirmed the news when she tweeted a link to an article that said she had replaced the original Teen Mom cast member.

Both McKee and MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McKee was featured on the network’s Teen Mom 3, alongside current Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, before it was canceled in 2013.

She is married to Josh McKee. The couple, who began dating in 2009 and married in 2013, share three children: son Gannon McKee, 6, daughter Jaxie Taylor McKee, 4, and 18-month-old son Broncs Weston McKee.

Last week, news broke that Abraham has sued Viacom, MTV’s parent company, for $5 million, claiming she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The mother of one previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen. Since then, she has worked in adult webcam shows and made appearances at strip clubs, while also endorsing sex toys. Abraham did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

In her complaint, Abraham claimed she was confronted by Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her Texas home in October 2017, where she alleged she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her “recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Freeman was shown driving to Abraham’s house alongside another producer on the show.

“The issue is how Farrah’s been behaving,” he said, referring to Abraham constantly berating another producer on the show, Kristen. “And some of those choices she’s making. She made a decision to not do anymore porn.”

“So, I don’t know why you go and sign-up to do a live webcam show,” he added. “If she chooses to do the adult web show, we’re not going to be able to continue telling her story. She can no longer be on Teen Mom.”

In early November, Abraham claimed she had been fired by Viacom for working as an adult entertainer. She later backtracked, clarifying that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.